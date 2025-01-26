Entertainment

Zoe Saldana shares sneak peek into her Oscar nomination celebration

Zoe Saldana earned Academy nominations on Friday last week for her remarkable performance in 'Emilia Pérez'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 26, 2025

Zoe Saldana is seemingly over the moon after receiving Oscar nominations for her remarkable performance in Emilia Pérez.

The 46-year-old American actress, who earned her first Academy nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her newly released musical-thriller film on January 24, shared a sneak peek into her intimate celebrations for achieving major acting milestones.

Taking to Instagram, Zoe released a slew of photos featuring herself and her adorable family, including her husband, Marco Perego-Saldana, and her three children, Cy, 10, Bowie, 10, and Zen, 7.

The Avatar star began her post by dropping a joyful snapshot of herself celebrating a birthday with her sons.

In another frame, the mother-of-three included a poster of her recent nominations for the 13-Academy Awards ceremony, she also tagged her co-stars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon.

Zoe penned a heartfelt caption for her post, "How today feels," by adding a smiling face emoji.

As the Colombiana actress' post gained popularity on social media, several fans flocked to the comments section with their heartwarming congratulatory messages.

One fan commented, "So so thrilled for you Zoe!! Sending love from Australia."

"Couldn’t be happier for you!!!!!!!!!" another admirer enthusiastically penned.

For the unversed, Zoe Saldana portrayed the character of a Mexican law practitioner as Rita, alongside Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon, in Emilia Pérez.

The film was released on Netflix on November 13, 2024. 

