Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt send pulses racing at fashion show event

Bollywood's leading ladies Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stunned onlookers at Sabyasachi's 25 year celebration

  January 26, 2025


Alia Bhatt showed up for the grand Sabyasachi event alongside Sonam Kapoor. 

The stunners casted a magic spell on everyone present at the fashion gala. 

Bhatt aced her style game in a black shiny saree paired with a hand-embroidered blouse.


While the actor's short hair were neatly styled in a bun, she opted to go heavy in the jewelry department, donning dangling earrings and a few rings. 

Coming to the other big name, Sonam surely left tongues wagging with her exclusive look for the Sabyasachi 25-year runway show. 

She was seen wearing an A-line skirt with buttons in the front and a satin sleeveless top, layering the outfit with a unique fur trench coat. 

To complete her look of the day, the Khoobsurat star matched an ethnic diamond and pearl choker and pumps. 

For makeup, Sonam planned to go sober yet subtle. 

To note, This event was hosted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the renowned fashion designer, celebrating 25 years of his brand. 

For those unaware, other B-town celebrities, who graced the fashion show event were Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari and more. 

