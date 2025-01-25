Entertainment

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film

Jackman took the stage at Radio City Music Hall to kick off his From New York, With Love concert series

  • January 25, 2025
Hugh Jackman took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall to kick off his From New York, With Love concert series, on Friday, January 24.

During the opening night, the 56-year-old actor reflected on his experience working on the 2024 blockbuster film, Deadpool & Wolverine, revealing his one "little gripe" with the film.

"It was an incredible movie, I did it with two of my closest friends, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, the director. And listen, everything about it was kind of perfect. The experience, well, almost perfect. I had one little gripe, sorry Ryan to bring it up," Jackman said of Reynolds who was in attendance.

He continued, "Ryan and Shawn were writers on the movie and the opening of the movie had this dance sequence, I don't know if you saw it. It had the character of Deadpool dancing to an *NSYNC song.”

Jackman, who played Wolverine in the film, expressed his desire to have been a part of the dance sequence, saying, "I mean, that's one area where I kind of — I just have a little bit of experience."

He then surprised the audience by performing a jump rope routine, which he dubbed "the dance that got away."

Hugh Jackman will be sharing his From New York, With Love shows 23 more times over the course of the year.

