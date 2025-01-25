Entertainment

Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker has become the first ever international artist to perform in Bhutan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025

Ed Sheeran has shared an astonishing wish after performing in Bhutan!

On Saturday, January 25, the Perfect hitmaker turned to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video in which he reflected on his time in the South Asian country as he kicked off the 2025 leg of his exciting Mathematics Tour.

Alongside the video, Sheeran also penned a long caption in which he shared his feelings after performing in Bhutan, while also expressing his shocking desire.

“Had the honour to be the first ever international artist to play Bhutan last night. what a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people,” he penned.

Sharing an unexpected desire, the singer continued, “Lemme know if i can move there, please and thank you.”

“And also thank you so much for welcoming me and my touring crew, and for every volunteer who helped put on such a historic show. hopefully see you again soon!” the Shape of You singer concluded.

In the clip were included some of the most amazing and beautiful places of Bhutan that captured the natural beauty of the country. It also featured glimpses from Ed Sheeran’s thrilling concert and the extremely excited crowds.

The video also included some heartfelt statements of the singer, sharing his feelings on performing the first ever international show in the country.

