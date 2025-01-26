Entertainment

Hugh Jackman breaks silence after ‘incredible’ career milestone

Sutton Foster shows up to support boyfriend Hugh Jackman's new concert residency,

Hugh Jackman has shared an emotional message after marking a new achievement under his belt.

On January 24, the Deadpool & Wolverine star kicked off his new concert residency, From New York, with Love, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

His girlfriend Sutton Foster also showed up to support him on the major milestone.

She donned a shimmering black dress and matching coat, Foster was all smiles at the show.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Huge wrote, “What an incredible night it was. We opened our show at the @radiocitymusichall. It had all the feels. The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and.”

The X-Men actor added, “The love emanating from the audience was enormous. We all felt it. And the icing is we get to keep the party going 23 more times.”


His close friend Ryan Reynolds also attended the concert and wrote a message of support for him amid his wife Blake Lively’s ongoing lawsuit.

“Thank you to the cast and crew for your tireless efforts and talent. Both photos, please credit: @kevinmazur #fromnewyorkwithlove *for more info, link in bio,” he concluded the post.

Hugh’s concert series is set to run over eight weekends until October 2025.

