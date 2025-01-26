Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, North West stand back-to-back in adorable height comparison

'The Kardashians' star was spotted doing a playful height comparison with her 11-year-old oldest kid.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West stole the spotlight at Saint's basketball game, playfully standing back-to-back to see who’s taller.

While waiting back-to-back in the queue for a post-game treat at a dessert store, The Kardashians star was spotted doing a playful height comparison with her 11-year-old oldest kid.

She dressed herself in a chic, full-length black fur coat while North sported a dark jacket paired with eye-catching bright pink pants.

The mother of four elevated her style with a sleek bun and dark sunglasses.

Kim and North have a very little height difference as later she lovingly holds nine-year-old Saint's face in her hands while leaving the shop.

Notably, the mother and daughter duo outing came after North made a surprise appearance on FKA Twigs' highly anticipated third studio album, EUXESUA, which officially dropped on Thursday.

North showcased her singing skills as she fluently rapped in Japanese on the track titled, Childlike Things.

Previously, she announced that she will release her debut album called Elementary School Dropout, and pays tribute to Kanye's 2004 LP, The College Dropout.

To note, Kim Kardashian shares North, Saint, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five with her ex-husband Kanye West.

