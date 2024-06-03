Heidi Klum drops rare photo from her 51st birthday festivities: SEE

Model Heidi Klum rang in her 51st birthday surrounded by family!
Taking to her Instagram handle, Klum dropped a picture featuring her star-studded bash.
In the family photo shared, Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz sat on one side of a table with her 14-year-old daughter Lou.
Her sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 17 sat across from each other with Klum’s daughter Leni, 20, seated opposite her mom and stepdad.
Leni posed for the cameras with her lips puckered while the rest of her siblings smiled.
In another picture the couple also locked lips while holding glasses of juice amidst a backdrop of a picturesque view, which included pink bouquets and balloons.
Klum matched her style, pink sweater patterned with blue stars.
Heidi Klum, who tied-the-knot with Kaulitz in February 2019 after one year of dating , welcomed her eldest child in May 2004 from her ex-husband Seal adopting her baby girl after they wed the following year.
The former pair then went on to welcome Henry, Johan and Lou in 2005, 2006 and 2009 before separating in 2012.