Entertainment

Heidi Klum drops rare photo from her 51st birthday festivities: SEE

Heidi Klum celebrates her birthday with family

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Heidi Klum drops rare photo from her 51st birthday festivities: SEE
Heidi Klum celebrates her birthday with family 

Model Heidi Klum rang in her 51st birthday surrounded by family!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Klum dropped a picture featuring her star-studded bash.

In the family photo shared, Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz sat on one side of a table with her 14-year-old daughter Lou.

Heidi Klum drops rare photo from her 51st birthday festivities: SEE

Her sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 17 sat across from each other with Klum’s daughter Leni, 20, seated opposite her mom and stepdad.

Leni posed for the cameras with her lips puckered while the rest of her siblings smiled.

In another picture the couple also locked lips while holding glasses of juice amidst a backdrop of a picturesque view, which included pink bouquets and balloons.


Klum matched her style, pink sweater patterned with blue stars. 

Heidi Klum, who tied-the-knot with Kaulitz in February 2019 after one year of dating , welcomed her eldest child in May 2004 from her ex-husband Seal adopting her baby girl after they wed the following year.

The former pair then went on to welcome Henry, Johan and Lou in 2005, 2006 and 2009 before separating in 2012. 

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US

Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Miley Cyrus looks back at performing with Rihanna, Beyoncé at 14
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Jennifer Aniston steals the spotlight at FYC event: Pics
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Jennifer Aniston expresses deep connection with Reese Witherspoon's character
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Miley Cyrus reflects on taking home her first Grammy
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Ammy Virk breaks silence on Diljit Dosanjh’s no turban look backlash
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Taylor Swift cheers on fans for dancing in rain at her Lyon concert
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti misses her dad Nick Jonas in Australia
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Joe Jonas offers a peek into his Montenegro vacay after Stormi Bree breakup
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal responds to trolls
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Mahira Khan turns heads in a hot-pink saree
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao recalls her struggling era