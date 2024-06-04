Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown flaunts 'wifey' status in first post after Jake Bongiovi marriage

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seemingly confirmed their marriage during recent getaway

  June 04, 2024
Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly in her honeymoon mode as she subtly confirmed her wife status during the actress’ first outing with Jake Bongiovi following their secret wedding.

The Stranger Things alum took to her Instagram account on Monday to not only offer a peek into her fun-filled days with Bongiovi but also to flaunt her new marital status during her trip to Universal Orlando resort in the US.

Millie shared a photo of her in a customized pair of high-waisted denim shorts with the word “wifey” printed on the back.

She further highlighted her new status with a white cap featuring the words, “wife of the party” on it.

In the photo, both Millie and Bongiovi had their backs facing the camera as they were indulged in a shooting game.

Next in line was an adorable click of Millie warmly hugging a giant bear and flashing a cute smile.

While the third photo saw the couple walking hand-in-hand on a road, Bongiovi rocked a grey t-shirt with US flag shorts and white cap.

The carousel also included an adorable photo of Bongiovi hugging Millie from behind, leaving the Enola Homes actress blushing and smiling.

For the unversed, on Friday, May 31st, the sources close to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi confirmed the news of their marriage.

“They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,” an insider told US Sun.

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” the source confirmed.

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Behroze Sabzwari gives THIS fatherly advice to ex- daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf
Kevin Costner reflects on turning down movies after ‘Silverado’ success
Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster recall shooting ‘Home for the Holidays’
Disha Patani drops second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash
Big Sean, Jelly Roll to grace Eminem produced concert
Paul McCartney recalls finding ‘better deal’ for The Beatles
Alia Bhatt wishes new dad Varun Dhawan 'pure joy'
Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments
Brad Pitt 'blindsided' by Shiloh's name change decision
Camila Cabello talks about her ‘family history, work ethics’ and more
Iqra Aziz, husband Yasir Hussain flaunt power couple goals: See