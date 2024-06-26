Hollywood

Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce criticizing Joe Alwyn's privacy revealed

Travis Kelce doesn’t understand why Joe Alwyn is ‘so private’

  • June 26, 2024
Travis Kelce doesn’t understand why Joe Alwyn is ‘so private’
Travis Kelce doesn’t understand why Joe Alwyn is ‘so private’

Taylor Swift’s surprising reaction to boyfriend Travis Kelce publicly snubbing her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has been shared by an insider.

It’s said that the singer is really “proud” of her current romance gushing about their relationship so openly while subtly criticizing Joe Alwyn for keeping everything a secret.

Confining in Life & Style, a source close to the couple said, “Travis Kelce keeps proving that he’s Taylor Swift’s guy through and through.”

“He not only fans out over her music, but he’s standing up for his lady by throwing some shade at her ex, Joe Alwyn, saying he would never hide their romance,” they pointed.

It was during the Monday episode of Bussin’ With the Boys podcast that the NFL player explained why he just can’t stop flaunting his relationship with the superstar.

“Travis Kelce didn’t understand why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were so secretive. He now realizes that it was Joe Alwyn who wanted to protect his privacy at all costs,” the insider went on.

They added, “Travis Kelce is the complete opposite. He’s pretty much shouting his love for Taylor Swift from every rooftop. She loves that her guy isn’t afraid to show it.”

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce criticizing Joe Alwyn’s privacy revealed

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce criticizing Joe Alwyn’s privacy revealed
