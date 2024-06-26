Entertainment

Jason Kelce recalls tear-jerking moment from Taylor Swift's London show

Jason Kelce said ‘I was literally tearing up watching’ Taylor Swift's Eras show

  June 26, 2024


Jason Kelce has spilled the beans from an emotional moment from his first Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show which brought tears to his eyes.

On the new episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason recalled the moment from Taylor’s London show which made him emotional.

Jason kicked of the segment with praising the Lover crooner.

“Dude, it was amazing. It was so cool. Playing in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium. It was insanely impressive,” he noted.

Jason went on to gush over Taylor, stating, “There's something, like obviously Taylor's an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

Meanwhile Travis added, “Yeah. 45 songs bub. Insane … If I'm in the tent, like, gosh. I need a break.”

“It was an awesome experience. The Swifties make it very memorable,” Jason continued.

“The 22 hat? Dude, I've never cried at a f---ing concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl's entire … I'm about to tear up right now. It was f---ing so special.” he expressed referring to the moment when Taylor gave her "22" hat to a fan.

Jason concluded, noting, “She got into it, man. It was awesome.”

Travis Kelce also attended the show and even joined Swift onstage during the third night of her Wembley Stadium shows.

