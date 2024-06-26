 Justin Bieber shares PDA-filled snap with pregnant Hailey Bieber

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Justin Bieber, who has never shied away from showcasing his love for pregnant wife Hailey Bieber, has again shared a glimpse into their blossoming relationship.

The Baby singer took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a black and white PDA filled photo with wife amid pregnancy.

In the picture, Justin could be seen tenderly kissing Hailey as he cradles her growing baby bump.

The photo, taken on a boat, showcases Hailey's blossoming belly in a black bikini, paired with a stylish checkered bucket hat. Justin complements her with patterned shorts and a life jacket, styled with a backward cap.

Justin’s post also featured a shirtless photo of himself in a kitchen with a bag of chips while another one shows an adorable photo of their dog Piggy Lou eating a bone on a couch.

The Never Say Never crooner also shared two photos taken on a golf course, as well as another image of their dog, and a picture of some colorful flowers.

This sweet snapshot is the latest in a series of pregnancy updates Hailey has shared on social media since the couple announced their exciting news.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child after 6 years of marriage.

