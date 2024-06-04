Miley Cyrus explains why she deserves Disney Legends Award

Miley Cyrus opened up about her journey with Disney after recently being nominated as the youngest entertainer for the prestigious Disney Legend award.
In her recent interview with WM magazine, Cyrus was asked about her feelings on being honoured at the upcoming Disney Legends Awards, to which she responded, “I’m down. It’s a place to celebrate the journey of both being on and graduating from Disney. It was a great, safe experience overall.”
The Hannah Montana star went on to share, “People have 50- or 60-year-long careers, but mine has been close to 20 years, and I’m 31. I have been in the public for more of my life than I haven’t. They say that the creative adult is the child who survived.”
“I worked really hard as a child. I didn’t go to prom. I didn’t go to dances. I didn’t have so much of that social experience or time for friends. Disney, they were doing very well off of the amount of work that I was putting in as a child,” said the Flowers songstress as she recalled her struggling period at Disney.
“I don’t have any bad feelings about that. It’s just the truth. And so I think they have to give me this award,” she clarified.
The Used To Be Young songstress further expressed, “I’m excited to celebrate that with the fans. Something I wanted to talk about with you is celebration versus competition, because competition is really of no interest to me.”
“I don’t think of other artists as opponents. Artists are not the same as athletes, playing a zero-sum game and keeping a score. There isn’t a score in art,” she added.
Miley Cyrus landed the lead role in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana at 13.