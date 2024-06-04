Miley Cyrus explains why she deserves Disney Legends Award

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus reflected on her journey with Disney for nearly 20 years

  by Web Desk
  June 04, 2024
Miley Cyrus opened up about her journey with Disney after recently being nominated as the youngest entertainer for the prestigious Disney Legend award.

In her recent interview with WM magazine, Cyrus was asked about her feelings on being honoured at the upcoming Disney Legends Awards, to which she responded, “I’m down. It’s a place to celebrate the journey of both being on and graduating from Disney. It was a great, safe experience overall.”

The Hannah Montana star went on to share, “People have 50- or 60-year-long careers, but mine has been close to 20 years, and I’m 31. I have been in the public for more of my life than I haven’t. They say that the creative adult is the child who survived.”

“I worked really hard as a child. I didn’t go to prom. I didn’t go to dances. I didn’t have so much of that social experience or time for friends. Disney, they were doing very well off of the amount of work that I was putting in as a child,” said the Flowers songstress as she recalled her struggling period at Disney.

“I don’t have any bad feelings about that. It’s just the truth. And so I think they have to give me this award,” she clarified.

The Used To Be Young songstress further expressed, “I’m excited to celebrate that with the fans. Something I wanted to talk about with you is celebration versus competition, because competition is really of no interest to me.”

“I don’t think of other artists as opponents. Artists are not the same as athletes, playing a zero-sum game and keeping a score. There isn’t a score in art,” she added.

Miley Cyrus landed the lead role in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana at 13.

Entertainment News

Meghan Trairnor drops exclusive vinyls ahead of 'Timeless' release
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Behroze Sabzwari gives THIS fatherly advice to ex- daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf
Kevin Costner reflects on turning down movies after ‘Silverado’ success
Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster recall shooting ‘Home for the Holidays’
Disha Patani drops second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash
Big Sean, Jelly Roll to grace Eminem produced concert
Paul McCartney recalls finding ‘better deal’ for The Beatles
Alia Bhatt wishes new dad Varun Dhawan 'pure joy'
Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments
Brad Pitt 'blindsided' by Shiloh's name change decision
Camila Cabello talks about her ‘family history, work ethics’ and more