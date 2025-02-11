Princess Kate lights up women’s prison with beaming appearance in new visit

Royal

Kate Middleton visited a Mother and Baby Unit at HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire

  • February 11, 2025
Princess Kate’s bright appearance is enough to make anyone’s day!

On Tuesday, February 11, the 43-year-old Princess of Wales made a beaming appearance during a visit at women’s prison in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

Kate, whose Action for Children charity runs units inside three different prisons in the United Kingdom, paid a visit to one of them in Cheshire, where she stressed on the critical need to maintain strong and loving relationships for a child, no matter how tough or challenging the situations are.

The Princess’s office at the Kensington Palace notes that Action for Children’s mother and baby units work to provide a dedicated place for the new and expectant mothers who are serving their time in prison.

During her latest visit, the future queen spent considerable time interacting with staff and former residents, lending an ear to listen what they have to say about the support and services provided there, including high-quality kindergarten provision, targeted interventions and parenting support for the on-site mothers.

The mother-of-three also engaged with current prisoners at the Mother and Baby Unit, asking them if the charity is benefiting them and their babies.

She also toured the on-site nursery facilities which provide learning and playing space for the children living there.

To note, this appearance of Princess Kate marks her second official engagement of the month after she joined school children on a trip to the National Portrait Gallery last week.

