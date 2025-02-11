Justin Baldoni reveals personal struggles before Blake Lively's legal battle   

Justin Baldoni revealed his struggles before being accused of sexual harassment by his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.
In his recent appearance on Gent's Talk Podcast, the Clouds star revealed that his past year was ‘intense’ as he was struggling with anxiety issues.
Baldoni remarked, "This morning, I sent a text message to my best friend Jamey and the president of my company, Tera, and I told them that I wasn't in the best place."
"I told them that I was exhausted, that I haven't given myself time to recover or time to heal," the father-of-two disclosed.
For those unaware, Jamey Heath is the CEO of his production company, Wayfarer Studios, and Tera Hanks is the president of the organisation.
Meanwhile, speaking with the host, the 41-year-old moved to tears before describing his mental issues.
The popular actor-director later explained that one random night, he woke up in the middle of the night with his "heart racing."
According to the Jane the Virgin actor, this was the first time he realised that he was suffering from "some anxiety."
These comments Baldoni made before being sued by Lively, who accused him of allegedly harassing her in multiple ways during the filming of their romantic-drama film.
In her December filing, the mother-of-four also alleged that her co-actor has also run a smear campaign against her.
However, in response to Lively's allegations, Baldoni also submitted a counter-case in the federal court and demanded $400 million from the actress to defame his image publicly.
Since then, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle and will face each other in the first case proceeding of their lawsuit in March 2026.