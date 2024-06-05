King Charles shuts Prince Harry out of Trooping the Colour again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be once again absent from this month’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.
As per People Magazine’s sources, King Charles has once again folded his hands from sending another invitation to the couple.
Just as Your Majesty couldn’t be with his youngest grandchild, Lilibet Sussex, for her birthday yesterday, the Duke won’t be allowed to celebrate his father’s big day.
This is the second time that King Charles didn’t send a summoning call to Meghan Markle and her husband.
Last year was the first time when they were left out of the Buckingham balcony party, marking the beginning of the new Monarch’s reign.
Previously, Mirror reported that King Charles was tempted to send Prince Harry an invite, but had so far held back because he was scared that his second son would say no.
Inviting the Duke also means that he will come face-to-face with Brother Prince William as Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment, which could cause tension in this sensitive time.
Whether it’s an act of simple revenge or a measure to avoid clashes, the actual reason for Your Majesty excluding Prince Harry back-to-back remains unknown.