Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy rain during first Royal outing of 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla made their first joint outing of 2025 on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy rain during first Royal outing of 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy rain during first Royal outing of 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla start 2025 with a splash!

The Royal couple braved the rain as they stepped out for the first joint outing of the new year, attending the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the monarch's Norfolk estate, Sandringham.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed clutching umbrellas as they made their way to the church on Sunday.

He slipped on a pair of brown suede brogues and held onto a navy umbrella to protect himself from the downpour.

For the outing, Charles donned a stylish double-breasted tweed coat, paired with a charcoal-hued suit and a blush pink tie.

The monarch complemented his outfit with a pair of brown suede brogues as he held onto a navy umbrella to protect himself from the downpour.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla radiated country chic in a chocolate brown collared coat, black suede boots, and a spectacular fur-trimmed hat.

She completed her look with smart leather gloves and carried a black leather handbag with gold hardware.

To shield her chic outfit from the rain, Camilla also carried a clear, dome-shaped umbrella.

Photo: Max Mumby
Photo: Max Mumby

Despite the rainy weather, the royal couple appeared in high spirits as they mingled with members of the congregation ahead of the service. 

This outing marks King Charles and Queen Camilla's first joint appearance of 2025, following their Christmas celebrations with the royal family.

Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy

Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words

Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack

New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion

Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land big opportunity after her new career move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land big opportunity after her new career move
Zara Tindall brings glamour to Gold Coast in stunning floral gown
Zara Tindall brings glamour to Gold Coast in stunning floral gown
Meghan Markle’s father makes BOLD statement after her Insta comeback
Meghan Markle’s father makes BOLD statement after her Insta comeback
Princess Kate 'priorities’ royal responsibilities after Meghan’s return
Princess Kate 'priorities’ royal responsibilities after Meghan’s return
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel enjoy ski trip with kids: See
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel enjoy ski trip with kids: See
King Charles issued major warning as Meghan Markle kicks off new ventures
King Charles issued major warning as Meghan Markle kicks off new ventures
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert rock coordinated new look with twins
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert rock coordinated new look with twins
King Frederik attends ‘greatest sporting’ event after hosting royal gala
King Frederik attends ‘greatest sporting’ event after hosting royal gala
Meghan Markle's dad breaks silence on Dutchess’ Instagram return
Meghan Markle's dad breaks silence on Dutchess’ Instagram return
Prince William, Princess Kate share first statement after Meghan's Instagram return
Prince William, Princess Kate share first statement after Meghan's Instagram return
Zara Tindall parties in style with husband Mike at karaoke party in Australia
Zara Tindall parties in style with husband Mike at karaoke party in Australia
Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025