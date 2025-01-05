King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy rain during first Royal outing of 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla start 2025 with a splash!
The Royal couple braved the rain as they stepped out for the first joint outing of the new year, attending the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the monarch's Norfolk estate, Sandringham.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed clutching umbrellas as they made their way to the church on Sunday.
He slipped on a pair of brown suede brogues and held onto a navy umbrella to protect himself from the downpour.
For the outing, Charles donned a stylish double-breasted tweed coat, paired with a charcoal-hued suit and a blush pink tie.
The monarch complemented his outfit with a pair of brown suede brogues as he held onto a navy umbrella to protect himself from the downpour.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla radiated country chic in a chocolate brown collared coat, black suede boots, and a spectacular fur-trimmed hat.
She completed her look with smart leather gloves and carried a black leather handbag with gold hardware.
To shield her chic outfit from the rain, Camilla also carried a clear, dome-shaped umbrella.
Despite the rainy weather, the royal couple appeared in high spirits as they mingled with members of the congregation ahead of the service.
This outing marks King Charles and Queen Camilla's first joint appearance of 2025, following their Christmas celebrations with the royal family.