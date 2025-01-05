Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate make key decision for kids amid safety concerns

rince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis future will effect after this big decision

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 05, 2025


Prince William and Princess Kate have made a pivotal decision regarding the future of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, carefully selecting their next school to ensure their security and well-being.

As per Dailymail, the source at the prestigious Wiltshire institution, shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales finalized Marlborough College for George, the former school of the Princess of Wales

It is reported that the future king and queen of Britain has chosen this school for all three of the Wales children.

A well-placed insider at the school told The Mail on Sunday: "Parents have been talking about nothing else and discussions have really ramped up in recent weeks but security is obviously a massive consideration."

The source explained that Prince George "will have to be housed in an 'in house'" surrounding the central courtyard of the school.

"The 'out houses' are scattered down the Bath Road, and these present more of a security risk as they are just big houses on their own and involve a lot more walking around which is the downside of Marlborough," the insider added.

To note, Prince George and his parents visited Marlborough College in 2023, also Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton, who also attended the school.

