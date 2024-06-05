Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark sizzling new connection: Insiders

Entertainment

  • June 05, 2024
Joe Jonas has reportedly struck up a surprising new friendship with Hollywood stalwart Demi Moore after the two mingled at the Cannes Film Festival, where Moore turned heads on the red carpet and Jonas lit up the amfAR gala.

According to Page Six sources, Moore and Jonas met last month in the South of France and swiftly connected through mutual friends.

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded,” an insider revealed about the unlikely new connection between 34-year-old Jonas and 61-year-old Moore.

Jonas and Moore’s camaraderie was also on full display when the two were spotted grabbing lunch at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

While insiders suggest a ‘flirtatious’ twist to their friendship, a well-placed source has confirmed that their friendship is purely platonic, saying, “Things are not getting romantic.”

Moore, for her part, made waves at Cannes this year with her much-talked-about horror film, The Substance. She also hosted the amfAR Gala at the prestigious film festival, where Jonas joined his brother Nick Jonas onstage for a lively performance of DNCE’s hit Cake by the Ocean.

The pair’s budding friendship also extends to their professional circles, with Jonas being friends with Moore’s stylist Brad Goreski and her manager Jason Weinberg.

This comes hot on the heels of Jonas’ breakup from girlfriend Stormi Bree after a brief five-month romance; Jonas and ex-wife Sophie Turner divorced just last year, and share two daughters, Willa and Delphine. 

