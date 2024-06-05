Alia Bhatt teases new initiative on World Environment Day

Alia Bhatt is working towards promoting eco-friendly practices on the occasion of World Environment Day!
The Raazi star took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and emphasized the need to co-exist with nature via a footage.
The video kicked off with Alia waving into the camera as she announced her new initiative is coming soon.
“Two new friends and endless adventures. Stay Tuned.. Also, Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay,” she captioned her post.
Shortly after the clip went viral, fans could not contain their excitement and commented.
One Instagram user wrote, “I thought raha would enter in the vdo but nvm.”
Another noted, “Happyyy environment dayyy Aliaaa.”
The third expressed, "U r so beautiful I'm watching you from last one hour.”
“Queeen is here,” another effused.
For the unversed, Alia in the past has advocated for animal rights as she holds a strong passion for their welfare and has also been involved in adoption campaigns for animals.
At the same time, the Gangubai Kathiawadi indulged in campaigns to reduce plastic pollution with the hashtag #BeatPlasticPollution.
Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter after gracing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise bash.