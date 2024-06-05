Prince Harry eager to stage UK return despite Meghan’s hesitance

Prince Harry is seemingly eager to return to his home in the UK despite his wife Meghan Markle’s hesitance.
Express UK reported that the Duke of Sussex is eyeing a possible return to UK amid increasing royal tensions even though Meghan is ‘not so keen’ and acting as the ‘one thing’ that is tying him down to the US.
Talking on Times Radio, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: “I'm sure that Harry would love to have a permanent home in the UK.”
Schofield then added: “The one thing holding him back is Meghan Markle because she is telling us through her actions that she has no desire to return to the UK.”
Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020, and relocated to the US, where they now live with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Since moving away, both Harry and Meghan have lobbed several accusations against the royal family, with Harry even accusing estranged brother Prince William of physically assaulting him in his memoir Spare.