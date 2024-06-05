Prince William deeply honoured to join veterans at D-Day 80th Anniversary event

Prince William accompanied his cancer-stricken father King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Portsmouth at D-Day 80th Anniversary event on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Charles, Camilla and William attended the U.K.’s national commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, and spent time with some of the veterans involved in Normandy landings.
The Prince of Wales delivered an empowering speech at the event, where U.K.'s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and actress Helen Mirren were also in attendance.
William in his speech expressed he’s "deeply honored" to be attending the ceremony alongside the veterans from the Normandy landings.
"We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off. The mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who watched their loved ones go into battle, unsure if they would ever return,” noted William in his speech.
He furthered, "Today we remember the bravery of those who crossed this sea to liberate Europe. Those who ensured that Operation Overlord was a success. And those who waited for their safe return.”
For the unversed, the Portsmouth event celebrated a day prior to the 80th anniversary of D-Day in remembrance of the historic event occurred during World War II.
On June 6, 1944, German forces were attacked by about 7,000 ships and landing craft, 156,000 men and 10,000 vehicles in Normandy, France.
The event marked the start of the liberation of Nazi-occupied northwest Europe.