Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip baby’s due date REVEALED

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are soon to welcome a new member to their family in 2025.
As per Hola Magazine, the Swedish royal couple are expected to deliver the baby in February 2025.
Notably, the Swedish Royal Court revealed Sofia's pregnancy back in September.
The expected child will be the couple’s fourth kid as Sofia and Carl Philip are already the proud parents of three sons: Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian.
While conversing with Vogue, Sofia said that she "always, always, always dreamt of a family."
She went on to say, "It’s one of my biggest goals in life. Not everyone has that – I had that."
The Princess continued, “Both me and my husband come from a family of five – with three kids – so we thought that that would be a good number, and we felt quite satisfied with that. But, gratefully, there’s a bonus on the way. We feel very humble and grateful. It was maybe not in the plan, but now we are very, very excited. Especially the kids.”
Sofia shared with an outlet that she's "very grateful" for her family and still has "dreams for the future.”
In 2015 Sofia married King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's son, Prince Carl Philip.