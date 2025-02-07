Prince Harry receives brutal warning before leaving US with Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle landed into new legal trouble after he admitted to using drugs in his past memoir Spare amid a US visa lawsuit.
As reported by The Mirror, a federal judge of Washington, DC, Carl Nichols, has hinted in Wednesday's court proceeding that the Duke might be deported from the country as his visa matter continues.
The ruling judge, who previously ordered not to publicise the legal documents of Harry regarding his immigration records, now said he wanted to see the "maximum disclosure as long as it does not violate privacy."
The British and American conservative commentator Nile Gardiner disclosed to the Telegraph that the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump, could also open the visa row again due to a new immigration law.
The director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre stated, "We have a new US administration in place that is focused on the enforcement of immigration law, so we are urging full transparency."
"Anyone who applies to the United States has to be truthful on their application, and it is not clear that is the case with Prince Harry," Gardiner added.
For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex made a bombshell revelation in his 2023 memoir Spare, that he consumes drugs like Marijuana, mashrooms and cocaine, which landed him into a legal trouble in the US.
As of now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly commented on the matter.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make joint appearance at The Invictus Games event starting from February 8, 2025, in Canada.