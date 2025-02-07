Royal

Prince Harry receives brutal warning before leaving US with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been involved in a legal battle since January 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Prince Harry receives brutal warning before leaving US with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry receives brutal warning before leaving US with Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle landed into new legal trouble after he admitted to using drugs in his past memoir Spare amid a US visa lawsuit.

As reported by The Mirror, a federal judge of Washington, DC, Carl Nichols, has hinted in Wednesday's court proceeding that the Duke might be deported from the country as his visa matter continues.

The ruling judge, who previously ordered not to publicise the legal documents of Harry regarding his immigration records, now said he wanted to see the "maximum disclosure as long as it does not violate privacy."

The British and American conservative commentator Nile Gardiner disclosed to the Telegraph that the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump, could also open the visa row again due to a new immigration law.

The director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre stated, "We have a new US administration in place that is focused on the enforcement of immigration law, so we are urging full transparency."

"Anyone who applies to the United States has to be truthful on their application, and it is not clear that is the case with Prince Harry," Gardiner added.

For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex made a bombshell revelation in his 2023 memoir Spare, that he consumes drugs like Marijuana, mashrooms and cocaine, which landed him into a legal trouble in the US.

As of now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly commented on the matter. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make joint appearance at The Invictus Games event starting from February 8, 2025, in Canada.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money

Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Prince Christian receives new role after King Frederik leaves Denmark
Prince Christian receives new role after King Frederik leaves Denmark
Prince Andrew hit with huge claims as major lawsuit looms
Prince Andrew hit with huge claims as major lawsuit looms
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Prince William hosts special event as Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games
Prince William hosts special event as Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games
Prince William shifts focus on new ‘project’ after major royal engagement
Prince William shifts focus on new ‘project’ after major royal engagement
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold talks with Pope Francis in Rome
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold talks with Pope Francis in Rome
King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED
Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED
King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance
King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance