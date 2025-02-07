Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision

Princess Kate has made an unexpected decision that is reportedly causing major trouble for the palace.
As per GB News, the Kensington Palace is currently facing a challengec after the Princess of Wales decided not to reveal her clothing details except for "the most important family and state events."
The royal style expert Susan Kelley, founder of What Kate Wore, opened up about Kates balance between fashion coverage and charitable work.
She said, "It's understandable that the Princess would like the emphasis to be on her work and not her fashion, and that's a conundrum many women face, especially women in high-profile positions.”
"I consistently hear the same message from my readers: I came for the fashion but stayed to learn about the causes," Kelley explained.
She shared that reporters and bloggers can successfully highlight the Princess's philanthropic activities and her fashion selections.
"The Princess of Wales is a terrific champion for the British fashion industry, exposing millions of people to brands they might not have been familiar with," Kelley noted.
According to the expert, Kensington Palace's strategy to not reveal royal style but the public interest in the Princess's wardrobe choices remains strong as ever.
To note, it is reported this new approach would create a perfect balance between maintaining Kate’s influence on fascia and her charitable work.