Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold talks with Pope Francis in Rome

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on an official visit to Italy

  Web Desk
  • |
  February 07, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Pope Francis at the Vatican, marking a significant moment in royal diplomacy.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on an official visit to Italy in April, which will include a highly anticipated meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The statement said, “Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025.”

As per the Palace, “During Their Majesties’ State visit to the Holy See, The King and Queen will join His Holiness Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year.”

Along with the expected 32 million people, King Charles and Queen Camilla make the pilgrimage to the “Eternal City” this year.

It will mark the Catholic Jubilee Year – or Holy Year, which was established in the 14th century by Pope Boniface VIII and is 12 months focused on forgiveness and reconciliation.

During the visit, the King and Queen will also make the ties between Italy and the United Kingdom stronger by carrying out engagements in Rome and Ravenna in the northern Emilia-Romagna region.

