Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could be summoned by the royal family in the future for help, despite their parent’s less than ideal relations with them, a royal expert has said.
Talking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show, royal editor Matt Wilkinson highlighted the ‘extraordinary’ position that Archie and Lilibet hold for the royal family, even though they reside in the US.
Wilkinson said: “The fact they are still seventh and eighth in line to the throne is quite extraordinary really and you never know one day they might be called into action. They might move up the scale.”
He also shed light on what Harry and Meghan may face as their kids grow up miles away from their royal relatives.
“It's all hanging a bit by a thread and I think when they get older, they're going to start asking questions…”
Wilkinson wondered how Archie and Lilibet may ask, “’How did it come to this? That we haven't got a relationship with our grandparents or the Royal Family’.”
For those unversed, Prince Archie was born in the UK, before relocating to the US with his parents in 2020, while Princess Lilibet was born in the US and is thought to have visited the UK just once.