Trending

Dua Lipa thrilled by Berlin show: ‘what a kickstart to our summer’

Dua Lipa expresses excitement over the first rainy show of the Radical Optimism Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Dua Lipa thrilled by Berlin show: ‘what a kickstart to our summer’

Dua Lipa has shared her exhilaration following a memorable summer show in Berlin.

The Houdini songstress, who kicked off her Radical Optimism you with Europe, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram to share her excitement over a brilliant start.

Dua Lipa dropped the jaw dropping glimpses of her electrifying performance in a rainy day.


She captioned the post, “wow what a kickstart to our summer shows... and we're only just warming uppp!!! Thank you Berlin for dancing in the rain with us.”

Soon after the Levitating singer shared the trilling snaps and snippets of her electrifying performance, the fans couldn;t hold their excitement and flooded the comment section with love and praises.

One fan wrote, “best show ever - can’t wait to do it all over again in madrid angelLlllllll”

Another commented, “Forever in our hearts! Thank you for last night, Dua.”

To note, the New Rules singer has officially started her Radical Optimism Tour with a series of European summer shows to celebrate the release of her album.

During her shows, Dua Lipa will perform on Training Season, One Kiss (Dua Lipa ft. Calvin Harris), Illusion, Break My Heart, Levitating, These Walls, Be The One, Love Again, Pretty Please, Hallucinate, New Rules, Electricity (Silk City & Dua Lipa), Cold Heart (Elton John, Dua Lipa & PNAU), Happy For You, Physical, Don’t Start Now, Houdini.


Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'

Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Dua Lipa thrilled by Berlin show: ‘what a kickstart to our summer’

Dua Lipa thrilled by Berlin show: ‘what a kickstart to our summer’
USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash

USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’

Trending News

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce rumours, tour cancellation
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Taylor Swift slams Lady Gaga trolls over pregnancy talk
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Beyoncé, Rihanna’s music producer hit with sexual assault charges
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
‘Doctor Who’ star William Russell breathes his last at 99
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good shine in first red carpet outing since April sentencing
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Is Sania Mirza looking for love AGAIN post divorce?
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Chrissy Teigen announces new addition to her family
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Sabrina Carpenter's sixth-studio album 'Short N Sweet' to release in August
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Disney didn’t ask for ‘no explicit scenes’
Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam mesmerize crowds in Abu Dhabi: Watch