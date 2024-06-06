Dua Lipa thrilled by Berlin show: ‘what a kickstart to our summer’

Dua Lipa has shared her exhilaration following a memorable summer show in Berlin.
The Houdini songstress, who kicked off her Radical Optimism you with Europe, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram to share her excitement over a brilliant start.
Dua Lipa dropped the jaw dropping glimpses of her electrifying performance in a rainy day.
She captioned the post, “wow what a kickstart to our summer shows... and we're only just warming uppp!!! Thank you Berlin for dancing in the rain with us.”
Soon after the Levitating singer shared the trilling snaps and snippets of her electrifying performance, the fans couldn;t hold their excitement and flooded the comment section with love and praises.
One fan wrote, “best show ever - can’t wait to do it all over again in madrid angelLlllllll”
Another commented, “Forever in our hearts! Thank you for last night, Dua.”
To note, the New Rules singer has officially started her Radical Optimism Tour with a series of European summer shows to celebrate the release of her album.
During her shows, Dua Lipa will perform on Training Season, One Kiss (Dua Lipa ft. Calvin Harris), Illusion, Break My Heart, Levitating, These Walls, Be The One, Love Again, Pretty Please, Hallucinate, New Rules, Electricity (Silk City & Dua Lipa), Cold Heart (Elton John, Dua Lipa & PNAU), Happy For You, Physical, Don’t Start Now, Houdini.