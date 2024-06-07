Entertainment

Jessica Gunning spills beans about ‘romantic’ scene in ‘Baby Reindeer’

Netflix show ‘Baby Reindeer’ stars Jessica Gunning as Martha

  by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Jessica Gunning has opened up about her favorite “romantic” scene in Baby Reindeer.

The Netflix hit mini-series stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau discussed some scenes from the show after the screening of the first two episodes in New York.

During the Q&A, Jessica praised the show’s creator, “I'd seen Richard's show Monkey See, Monkey Do, which is loosely what episode four was based on, so I already knew his writing, and I thought he was "brill.I actually tried to get tickets to see the stage show of Baby Reindeer but it was sold out, so I bought the stage play - which is a little bit Martha of me."

She added, "The scene where she talks about wanting to zip him open and snuggle away inside him — actually, I practiced that with a friend of mine for the audition and I said, 'Oh my god this is my favorite scene, it's the most romantic scene in the show.'”

Jessica shared that her friend had the opposite views about the romantic scene.

"At the end, [my friend] was like 'Ewww.' I really was shocked because I was like 'How else could you read this?' And then I was like, 'Oh yeah... okay. I think it's sweet,'" she explained.

