February cosmic events: Snow moon, last planetary parade

February is expected to be an eventful month for cosmic enthusiasts, with Snow moon set to shine brightly

  • February 12, 2025
February, other than being quite a cold month, has a lot of cosmic phenomenon to offer during the night.

As per CNN, February’s full Snow moon will be visible this week along with some last glimpses of planetary parade in the night sky before they fade from view.

Here are some things to keep in mind about Snow Moon:

When to see the full moon in February 2025

According to NASA, the phase of the moon will peak at 8:53 a.m. ET Wednesday, but the glowing orb will be visible throughout Thursday evening.

Why is it called the Snow Moon?

The full moon names used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from a number of places, including Native American, European sources, and Colonial American.

The February’s Snow Moon is named after the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in the month.

On average, February is US snowiest month of the year.

Additionally, four planets will also remain visible to the naked eye after sunset through mid-February.

Planets visible in the parade of 2025

Venus will be shining bright in the west, while amber orange-coloured Mars will be visible high up in the eastern sky. Jupiter will have its maximum brightness, and Saturn will faintly appear low in the western sky for the first 60 minutes after sunset.

February cosmic events: Snow moon, last planetary parade

