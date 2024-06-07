Ariana Grande confirms Penn Badgley for ‘The Boy Is Mine’ music video

Ariana Grande has officially confirmed that Penn Badgley will star in her upcoming music video for her hit The Boy Is Mine.
While conversing at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 7 Rings singer raised the fans’ excitement as she announced that the YOU star will feature in the music video for her next single, The Boy Is Mine.
Raving about Badgley, Ariana said, “The video stars Penn Badgley, who I’ve been a fan of my entire life.”
She added, “It was so amazing to work with him. I’m such a fan. It was so fun.”
Alongside Badgley, the 30-year-old songstress also revealed that that there would be more unexpected cameos in the video.
Grande teasingly said, "There are a couple of little things."
The Yes, And? singer also shared her plans to release her new music, she said, ““When the strike happened, I went home to see my family, of course — Nonna, my dad, my family.”
Grande added, “After that, I booked a week in the studio and I asked the brilliant Max Martin if he wanted to come be with me. We had this week in the studio, it was just the two of us, and by the end of the week, we had five songs that are on this album.”
To note, The Boy Is Mine will be released on Friday, June 7.