  • By Hania Jamil
Javed Akhtar hit back at AI video, threatens legal action

An AI-generated video of Javed Akhtar in a cap has been circulating on the internet, claiming changes in personal beliefs

Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has threatened to take legal action after dismissing a viral video that claims a change in his personal beliefs.

On Thursday, January 1, Akhtar turned to his X account to share that the clip of him wearing a cap is an AI video that falsely presents it as proof of a supposed change in his faith.

"A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer-generated picture with a topi (cap) on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God. It is rubbish," the 80-year-old penned on his social media post.

The veteran writer further stated that he is considering approaching the cyber police to take action against the creator of the fake video. 

He also noted that legal proceedings could extend to individuals who have knowingly forwarded the clip, accusing them of spreading fake information.

The five-time National Film Awards winner also expressed concern over the damage such content can cause to his public image.

This controversy came in light of Akhtar's recent public debate with Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi, titled Does God Exist?, which quickly gained traction online.

