Sunny Deol’s voice trembles as 'Border 2' event turns emotional

Sunny Deol nearly cried during the promotional event of his upcoming film, Border 2.
Earlier this week, the Indian actor attended the song launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge with the cast and crew of his film.
During the event, he got candid about being inspired by his father Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat.
As per HT, Sunny said, “Kaise hain aap log? Mein aap ke parivaar ka hissa hi hoon, jab se maine Border ki hain. Maine Border ki thi kyuki maine jab apni papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bohot pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bohot chhota tha. Jab main actor bana tab maine taay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga.”
Sunny added, “JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject mein film banayenge jo bohot hi pyaara hein so aap sab ke dilo mein basa hua hein.”
The Ghatak: Lethal star continued, “Main zyada kuch nhi bol paaunga, mera dimaag hila hua hain (I won't be able to say much, I am a little shaken).”
The veteran star was last seen on screen in the war drama Ikkis.