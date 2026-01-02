Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

'SharPasand' star Zuni Sheikh's touching farewell leaves fans teary-eyed

Zuni Sheikh plays as Hafsa in new drama series, 'SharPasand' which commenced in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
SharPasand star Zuni Sheikhs touching farewell leaves fans teary-eyed
'SharPasand' star Zuni Sheikh's touching farewell leaves fans teary-eyed 

SharPasand star Zuni Sheikh has left her fans emotional after bidding a touching farewell to her challenging role in the ongoing drama series.

As the latest episode of Aehsun Talish's directorial drama, starring Nauman Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Hira Mani, Affan Waheed, Ahsan Afzal Khan, Nadia Afgan, Zuni Sheikh & others, premiered on Thursday, January 1st, the young and talented star said goodbye to her role.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sheikh, whose character Hafsa committed suicide in the new episode, penned how difficult it was for her to portray the role of a girl who became a victim of a fraud and cunning Farasat uncle, played by Nauman Ijaz.

"And the journey comes to an end. @sharpasanddrama wasn’t just a drama; it will stay in my heart forever. Saying goodbye to Hafsa is not easy; she stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling," the Sitaron Se Agay actress stated in the caption.

She continued, "Grateful to the brilliant @aehsuntalish for the vision and trust, and to a truly humble, soulful team who turned every day on set into a memory." 

"Some stories end on screen, but live forever in the heart. Alhamdulillah for this beautiful experience," she concluded.

As her post gained traction on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their sadness over her emotional farewell, with one commenting, "Wanted Hafsa and Hammad to be endgame but."

"Brilliant execution of the character," another said.

While a third noted, "Why Hafsa, why, why you took your life, but how you commit suicide, you have not shown how to attempt." 

For those unaware, SharPasand's forty-minute-long episodes air twice a week at 8:00 PM on ARY. 

The drama was initially premiered on television screens on October 8, 2025.  

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan reunite with Anees Bazmee for new comedy

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan reunite with Anees Bazmee for new comedy
Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post

Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post
Javed Akhtar hit back at AI video, threatens legal action

Javed Akhtar hit back at AI video, threatens legal action
Triptii Dimri receives love from rumored beau Sam on her ‘Spirit’s first look

Triptii Dimri receives love from rumored beau Sam on her ‘Spirit’s first look
Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari’s ‘Humrahi’ sets major record before release

Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari’s ‘Humrahi’ sets major record before release
Anil Kapoor hails Nana Patekar as 'solid' friend in sweet birthday note

Anil Kapoor hails Nana Patekar as 'solid' friend in sweet birthday note
Nouman Ijaz reveals 'untold' secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries

Nouman Ijaz reveals 'untold' secrets behind Pakistan showbiz rivalries
Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' smashes North American box office records

Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' smashes North American box office records
Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz

Arjun Rampal enjoys first walk, sunset of 2026 after engagement buzz
Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

Hamza Sohail teases new project with heartfelt New Year's message

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Popular News

Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post

Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post
4 hours ago
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe
4 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?
6 hours ago