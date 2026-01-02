'SharPasand' star Zuni Sheikh's touching farewell leaves fans teary-eyed 

SharPasand star Zuni Sheikh has left her fans emotional after bidding a touching farewell to her challenging role in the ongoing drama series.
As the latest episode of Aehsun Talish's directorial drama, starring Nauman Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Hira Mani, Affan Waheed, Ahsan Afzal Khan, Nadia Afgan, Zuni Sheikh & others, premiered on Thursday, January 1st, the young and talented star said goodbye to her role.
Taking to her Instagram account, Sheikh, whose character Hafsa committed suicide in the new episode, penned how difficult it was for her to portray the role of a girl who became a victim of a fraud and cunning Farasat uncle, played by Nauman Ijaz.
"And the journey comes to an end. @sharpasanddrama wasn’t just a drama; it will stay in my heart forever. Saying goodbye to Hafsa is not easy; she stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling," the Sitaron Se Agay actress stated in the caption.
She continued, "Grateful to the brilliant @aehsuntalish for the vision and trust, and to a truly humble, soulful team who turned every day on set into a memory."
"Some stories end on screen, but live forever in the heart. Alhamdulillah for this beautiful experience," she concluded.
As her post gained traction on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their sadness over her emotional farewell, with one commenting, "Wanted Hafsa and Hammad to be endgame but."
"Brilliant execution of the character," another said.
While a third noted, "Why Hafsa, why, why you took your life, but how you commit suicide, you have not shown how to attempt."
For those unaware, SharPasand's forty-minute-long episodes air twice a week at 8:00 PM on ARY.
The drama was initially premiered on television screens on October 8, 2025.