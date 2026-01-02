Hrithik Roshan shares rare photo with ex Sussanne Khan and sons

Hrithik Roshan has shared intimate family pictures, featuring his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.
The Krrish star attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebration along with his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan in December.
However, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also present at the wedding event.
On Friday, December 2, the Hrithik took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note for Eshaan.
He wrote, “My dear Eshu , your presence in my life goes beyond blood and family. You are a rare and exceptional human being, one that adds to my life and to the lives of everyone in this family in more ways than you can imagine and in more ways than what we your family can consciously list out.”
The War star added, “Over the course of the last few years I have seen you evolve into a deeply committed, passionate film maker. I see the strength in your silences, the power in your gentleness, and your relentless pursuit to find your place under the sun inspires me.”
His girlfriend, Saba Azad, also accompanied the actor at the wedding.
Hrithik noted, “Today as you and Aishwarya begin this new journey as husband and wife, I wish you achieve as much in your personal world as you do in your work world. Remember both are just as fulfilling and both worlds demand their own unique, sometimes peculiar set of skills which I am sure you will enjoy mastering.”
In one frame, the Indian actor can be seen posing with the newlyweds, Eshaan and Aishwarya Siingh.
Another frame featured him with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and their two kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan,in the group picture.