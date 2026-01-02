Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan reunite with Anees Bazmee for new comedy

Trending
Akshaye Kumar and Vidya Balan have flaunted their on-screen chemistry with several projects

The Bollywood comedy scene is set to have its biggest comeback as director Anees Bazmee gears up to reunite with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

With the filming set to kick off on January 15, the two actors will be seen together on screen after several years.

The trio last collaborated in the comedy Thank You, and Bazmee's upcoming movie is aiming for the same humorous entertainment.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the director plans to fully utilise the unique comic strengths of both, and the film is expected to feature signature Bazmee-style playful moments.

Earlier in 2024, Anees Bazmee spoke to Pinkvilla about casting Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, noting, "I always felt that if anyone should play Manjulika, it should be Vidya ji, because she received so much love in that film."

With the shoot set to start in mid-January, the film is shaping up to be a high-energy comedy pairing two of Bollywood's beloved actors once again.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have won fans' hearts with their on-screen chemistry and comedic timing with several projects, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Thank You, and Heyy Babyy.

