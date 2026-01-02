Trending
'Border 2's 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' released, evoking patriotism among fans

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Border 2’ sparks frenzy with release of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'

The highly-anticipated song Ghar Kab Aaoge from the sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border has officially been released at a grand event in Jaisalmer.

The launch of the eagerly-awaited song not only marks the start of the film’s promotions but it also sparked patriotic fervor in Indian fans.

Up to 28 years following the release of the original film, producer J.P. Dutta has brought back Sonu Nigam to lead the track.

The recently introduced version of Ghar Kab Aaoge also features voices of Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and Vishal Mishra. While Anu Malik’s original composition still forms the soul of the song.

The song comes as a tribute to the legacy of the iconic Sandese Aate Hai from the original Border film, a perfect recreation of Mithoon with fresh lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

The song is picturised on Sunny Deol along with new cast members Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after the song was released, fans took to social media to express their thoughts and praise the emotional depth while appreciating its modern feel.

A fan wrote, “Wow wow!! Finally the video is out.. Varun Dhawan is shining.. Amazing.”

Another fan commented, “Javed Akhter‘s lyrics are so good and makes sense and the other guy‘s lyrics are kind of give Adipurush‘s VFX vibe. Sonu and Diljit‘s parts did hit different. Not every other song needs Arijit and Vishal though they are really good singers.”

“This sounds good, thankfully the makers didn't destroy the essence of the original composition,” another fan wrote.

Border 2 is slated to hit the cinemas on January 23, 2026.

