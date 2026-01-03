Kiran Tabeir announces birth of baby boy on Instagram

Trending
Kiran Tabeir also has three-year-old daughter, Izzah, born nearly 12 years after their marriage

A prominent Pakistani television actress and former model Kiran Tabeir, who is known for her several hit plays, has welcomed her baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, on January 2, 2026, the 35-year-old announced the birth of her son with a carousel of images.

Kiran captioned the post, “ALHUMDULILAH it’s A BOY. We are delighted to Announce the Birth of Our Precious Son And Izzah’s Baby Brother.”

“Aahil Hamza Malik ( Aahil Malik ) 2.1.2026

May ALLAH ( SWT ) Bless our kids with with Healthy Long life full of Happiness and Success. May He make them amongst the righteous.( Ameen ).

Please Remember our Family in your prayers,” she added.


Kiran has delivered impressive performances in different dramas, including Main Baraye Farokht, Dil Ka Darwaza, Shukrana, Shikwa Nahi Kisi Se, Hatheli, Ghayal, Saiyaan Way, Sayaa, and more.

For those unaware, Kiran tied the knot with Hamza Safdar, and the couple shares a three-year-old daughter, Izzah, born nearly 12 years after their marriage.

Shortly the post went viral, fans and friends flooded the post with love and prayers for the family.

A fan commented, “MASHALLAH, congratulations lots of love and prayers.”

Another user wrote, “MashAllah Kiran, Allah Bohat Mubarak kare. Ameen. Har buri nazar se mehfooz rakhe. Ameen sum ameen.”

A third user wrote, “Masha Allah. Allah Pak her cheez pay Qadir hain...Bayshak”

Kiran captured tremendous attention via her viral drama clip Shiza–Fiza from the short drama Judwa. 

