Dolly Parton prefers husband over her successful career

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Dolly Parton opened up about her retirement plans on Thursday.

The Put It Off Until Tomorrow crooner shared that she has no plans to retire anytime soon but if her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, gets sick then she’ll take a break.

During a conversation with ET, Dolly was asked about her career plans and if she wants to retire.

She replied, "Not today. Maybe someday I may have to. I've always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back.”

The veteran star continued, "Anything I really want to do, then I'll do it. I don't care that I'm famous."

Dolly meanwhile has been married to Carl since 1966.

On the work front, the I've Lived My Life singer will return to Broadway with her own story.

The legendary veteran artist made the announcement on Thursday that she is making a return to Broadway with Hello, I’m Dolly.

Dolly co-wrote and served as a producer for the popular album. 

The Broadway show will premiere in 2026 on the big stage.

