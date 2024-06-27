 Joseph Quinn hints at shocking return to Stranger Things S5: "Chances Are High"!

Entertainment

Joseph Quinn played Eddie Munson, who was a main character in the fourth season of Stranger Things

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Joseph Quinn, the actor who brought beloved Eddie Munson to life in Stranger Things 4, has hinted at a possible return to the hit Netflix series for its fifth and final season.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of his new film, A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn said that the "chances are high" he will be spending time with his former castmates and the show's creators in the future.

When asked about reprising his role, Quinn coyly replied, "I love those guys! I'd love to say hello.”

"I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane. It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting towards the end and they're having a nice time,” he added.

When asked for more information on his possible return, Quinn playfully teased, "I might have that feeling too... or maybe I don't. I don't know! Who knows?"

Although Quinn’s Eddie died heroically in the fourth season finale, fans know that anything can happen in the upside-down world of Stranger Things, and many are eager to see if he'll make a comeback.

Stranger Things Season 5 has officially started filming and it is scheduled to release sometime in 2025.

Moreover, Joseph Quinn’s A Quiet Place: Day One will hit the theaters on June 27, 2024.

