‘Night at the Museum’ star Bill Cobbs dies at 90

Bill Cobbs, a veteran actor with a career spanning over four decades, has died at the age of 90.
One of the family members of Cobbs took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the heart wrenching news of his demise.
“We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs. On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California,” wrote brother Thomas G. Cobbs.
He continued, “A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend."
“As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time,” Cobbs' brother further added.
Cobb's longtime talent representative, Susan Zachary, also said in a statement, “"He was loyal and dear … an inspiring actor, director and human. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."
Bill Cobbs was known for his iconic roles in films like Night at the Museum, The Bodyguard, Air Bud and many others.
Moreover, he also won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 for his performance as Mr. Hendrickson in the daytime program Dino Dana.