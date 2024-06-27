Hollywood

J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
J.K. Rowling has delighted her fans as she announced exciting news regarding major developments in the Harry Potter TV series.

The 58-year-old took to her social media account to inform her fans that Francesca Gardiner has been named as director and writer of the series.

Re-posting the Hollywood Reporter post which said, "The HBO #HarryPotter series has named Francesca Gardiner as its writer and showrunner and tapped Mark Mylod to direct multiple episodes. Both are Emmy winners for #Succession," Rowling announced she was "thrilled".

She captioned the post, "I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team.

Rowling added, "Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations."

Her comment came over the heels of Casey Bloys, the leader of the studio announcement, he shared the show has moved from Max to the HBO brand.

"We felt like we had to delineate between an HBO show and a Max show. The idea of using Warner Bros. IP as a delineation for Max felt right. At least that gives you a clear lane," he stated.

The Chief Content Officer also shared, “But as we started producing those shows, we were using the same methods, the same kind of thinking, as how we would approach HBO shows. In a lot of cases, the same talent that has worked on HBO shows."

