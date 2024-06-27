Ayeza Khan delights fans with latest Insta post: See inside

Ayeza Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest pictures on Instagram.
On Wednesday, June 26, the Chaudhry and Sons actress captivated attention of her 14 million Instagram followers by sharing a slideshow of pictures and video in a beautiful yellow attire.
The Mehar Posh starlet smiled brightly as she posed for the first photo while carrying a veil over her head.
Next was a clip where the actress twirled around in the lawn wearing her embroidered outfit.
Whereas the other four images shared saw Khan in various pose angles as she starred at the camera in minimal makeup and half-tied hair.
The post soon ignited reactions from the die-hard fans who raced to the comment section to praise the actress.
“Always looking beautiful stunning,” wrote a follower.
The other penned, “Uff ayeza you are a true beauty.”
Another admired, “Urge to dress up like you is raising Day by Day.”
“How can someone look so fresh in this scorching heat,” the fourth expressed.
Ayeza Khan will soon share the TV screen with the Khuda aur Mohabbat season 3 star Feroze Khan for her upcoming drama.