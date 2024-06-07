Entertainment

Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors

Annaya Panday have parted ways with Aditya Roy Kapur in March after dating for two years, as per sources

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors  

Ananya Panday has opened up about the importance of acknowledging sadness and fear amid breakup rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur.

While promoting Disney Pixar's Inside Out 2, where she has lent her voice to Riley in the Hindi version, on Friday, Ananya emphasized the need to embrace all emotions, not just positivity.

She noted, "It is one aspect that tied into really what I have been speaking about quite some time. We can't just feel toxic-positive all of a sudden. We have to feel all the emotions, there has to be sadness to balance out happiness.”

While talking about his starting career at an early age, Ananya expressed, "As a young actor who started out when she was 18, there was fear and there always will be fear.”

“Putting yourself out there can be scary and fearful,” the Kho Gyae Hum Kahan actress added.

Ananya further recalled, “Someone once told me that by not being yourself you might get 100 people to like you but being yourself even if five people like you in the long run, then that is much more fulfilling. And that is what I try to go by as it will give me joy."

Inside Out 2 is slated to release in cinemas on June 14, 2024.

New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch

New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch

Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza
Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors

Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Entertainment News

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Ayeza Khan shares sweet message for Hania Aamir honoring her achievements
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Dolly Parton prefers husband over her successful career
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Blake Shelton, Post Malone surprise crowd with new performance at CMA fest
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Rihanna pregnant for the third time? new photos spark frenzy
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Shay Mitchell shares why she won’t watch ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with daughter Atlas
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Jessica Gunning spills beans about ‘romantic’ scene in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney joke about high stress Wrexham games
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
'Baby Reindeer' real-life 'Martha' takes legal action against Netflix