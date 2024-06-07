Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors  

Ananya Panday has opened up about the importance of acknowledging sadness and fear amid breakup rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur.
While promoting Disney Pixar's Inside Out 2, where she has lent her voice to Riley in the Hindi version, on Friday, Ananya emphasized the need to embrace all emotions, not just positivity.
She noted, "It is one aspect that tied into really what I have been speaking about quite some time. We can't just feel toxic-positive all of a sudden. We have to feel all the emotions, there has to be sadness to balance out happiness.”
While talking about his starting career at an early age, Ananya expressed, "As a young actor who started out when she was 18, there was fear and there always will be fear.”
“Putting yourself out there can be scary and fearful,” the Kho Gyae Hum Kahan actress added.
Ananya further recalled, “Someone once told me that by not being yourself you might get 100 people to like you but being yourself even if five people like you in the long run, then that is much more fulfilling. And that is what I try to go by as it will give me joy."
Inside Out 2 is slated to release in cinemas on June 14, 2024.