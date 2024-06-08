Entertainment

Thorsten Kaye bags 2024 Daytime Emmys award

  by Web Desk
  June 08, 2024
Thorsten Kaye finally won his first Daytime Emmys award on June 7.

Thorsten bagged the award for outstanding lead performance in a daytime drama series: actor for his role as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful.

During his acceptance speech, he not only appreciated his colleagues but his family too.

The veteran star began with, "I gotta be very honest, I don't like award shows. I didn't like award shows until tonight. Now they make perfect sense!"

"The other thing that doesn't make sense is that anyone could do this alone. We can't. You need a great boss who sees you hears, you need a cast that tolerates you," he added, "You need a whole village of people that have agreed that they're not going to let you drown, not tonight. I have all of that so thank you."

Thorsten applauded his loved ones for standing beside him through thick and thin.

"I've got Marlowe and McKenna — being your dad is the greatest honor of my life. Susan, thank you for this beautiful kids and everything that you sacrificed did not go unnoticed. Thank you. Honey, I love you," he concluded.

