Kangana Ranaut shares bold reaction to supporters of cop's slap incident

Kangana Ranaut has stepped forward to slam those who justified the act of violence by the Central Industrial Security Force constable, who slapped the actress-turned-politician at Chandigarh airport.
The Queen starlet who recently garnered triumph at Lok Sabah and won the seat from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, took to her X (former Twitter) account to express her reaction.
In a shared tweet she wrote, "Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. “
She added, “If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land.”
Ranaut continued, “Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies."
The Krrish 3 actress capped off the response with advice, noting, “I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don't carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself.”
Kangana Ranaut's statement came in response to viral video showing her at Chandigarh airport for security check when the constable, Kulwinder Kaur slapped her.
However, in a video, it is not clearly shown that the Tejas starlet was being slapped.
But the constable claimed that she was hurt by Kangana Ranaut's remarks made during the 2020 farmers' protest.