Entertainment

Backstreet Boys spell magic with yet another soulful performance: Watch

Backstreet Boys set the stage on fire on Day 7 of their tour

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024

American vocal group Backstreet Boys, who embarked on a tour this year, are celebrating 30 years of their journey together.

Taking to their official Instagram page on Saturday, the band dropped a clip featuring a glimpse from their concert.

In the video, the vocal group that consisted of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough got the audience grooving to some soulful beats from their ongoing tour.



The clip that leaked for all the right reasons was a sight for sore eyes as the boy band performed with sheer dedication.

Shortly after the clip did rounds, fans lauded their performance in the comments section.

One user remarked, “How much I cried when they played this song. Never Gone underrated album.”

Another wrote, "Bring 30 for 30 plus 1 on tour.”

“I couldn't even sing at that time, I could just look and think: Thank you God for being here!, ” the third expressed.

“Except we should be on day 8…but wouldn’t expect anything less with #backstreettime,” the fourth effused.

The group was formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida that rose to fame with their international debut album, Backstreet Boys.

Backstreet Boys spell magic with yet another soulful performance: Watch

Backstreet Boys spell magic with yet another soulful performance: Watch

Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson share official wedding portraits

Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson share official wedding portraits

Angelina Jolie wins legal family war against ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wins legal family war against ex-husband Brad Pitt

Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?

Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?

Entertainment News

Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Angelina Jolie wins legal family war against ex-husband Brad Pitt
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone moment
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Christina Ricci spills ‘shocking’ beans about ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin recall their ‘Crown’ auditions
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Kelly Clarkson wins award at Daytime Emmys for her talk show
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
2024 Daytime Emmys: Johnny Wactor, Bill Hayes receive heartfelt honor
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Kangana Ranaut shares bold reaction to supporters of cop's slap incident