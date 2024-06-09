Backstreet Boys spell magic with yet another soulful performance: Watch

American vocal group Backstreet Boys, who embarked on a tour this year, are celebrating 30 years of their journey together.
Taking to their official Instagram page on Saturday, the band dropped a clip featuring a glimpse from their concert.
In the video, the vocal group that consisted of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough got the audience grooving to some soulful beats from their ongoing tour.
The clip that leaked for all the right reasons was a sight for sore eyes as the boy band performed with sheer dedication.
Shortly after the clip did rounds, fans lauded their performance in the comments section.
One user remarked, “How much I cried when they played this song. Never Gone underrated album.”
Another wrote, "Bring 30 for 30 plus 1 on tour.”
“I couldn't even sing at that time, I could just look and think: Thank you God for being here!, ” the third expressed.
“Except we should be on day 8…but wouldn’t expect anything less with #backstreettime,” the fourth effused.
The group was formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida that rose to fame with their international debut album, Backstreet Boys.