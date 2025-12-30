Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
D4vd to be charged in Celeste Rivas’ murder? Grand jury set to weigh in

D4vd’s case is set to take a shocking new turn.

On Monday, December 29, TMZ reported that the Here with Me rapper will likely face murder charges for the death of Celeste Rivas, with prosecutors expected to ask the grand jury reviewing the case to issue an indictment.

Earlier this month, a grand jury listened to witness statements, including testimony from the head of D4vd’s record label, who said he was told that Celeste Rivas’s body was found decomposing in the trunk of the singer’s Tesla.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County are now pushing for the Romantic Homicide singer to be indicted, and jurors are expected to agree with them, as they believe he was involved in the teenager’s death.

For the unversed, D4vd found himself caught in Celeste Rivas’ death case after her dismembered body was found in the singer’s abandoned Tesla in September.

A report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released later that month revealed that the body was badly decomposed and described the victim as having wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…”

Authorities also stated that the body had been inside the car for a long time before it was discovered.

