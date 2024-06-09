Jeremy Renner gives Drew Barrymore fruitful beauty advice

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Jeremy Renner recently gave some lipstick advice to Drew Barrymore, recalling his days working at a departmental store.

Renner, who is known for his stellar acting prowess, worked at a cosmetic counter in a departmental store before entering the film industry.

On the Drew Barrymore show, The Avengers star shared his hectic experience of working over the weekends at the Lancôme beauty counter while also giving auditions for movies and shows all through the week.

In the episode, Barrymore asked him about his past job mentioning his contributions to a beauty department.

About the same, The Mission Impossible actor shared, “ I got a job because of someone I knew from modeling fragrances at a mall.”

He continued, "I had a different principle of what beauty is right... a different connective tissue to red lipstick or whatever it is. I wanna know what made a woman feel beautiful without it and how do I express her beauty inside with these tools."

Drew then continued questioning Renner as to what advice he would give her if she would put on red lipstick.

"If it's a lipliner, I’d put it all over your lips so it's lasting because it’s more matte and less oily. I probably wouldn’t even use a lipstick personally; I'd use a lip gloss so it gives it a little shine,” Renner advised.

"I did makeup...wow, it ended up being for eight years I started up in Modesto, then I moved down to Los Angeles with that job. It was a great gig." 


