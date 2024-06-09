Trending

BTS treats fans with unseen videos for FESTA 2024 Bang Bang Con

BTS new videos include Ji Jin Jung Radio B-T-S, Billboard Hot 100 No.1 Skit, and Life Goes On

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
BTS has unveiled three exclusive unseen videos as part of FESTA 2024's Bang Bang Con, delighting fans worldwide.

The special releases include behind-the-scenes footage of Ji. Jin. Jung RADIO, a recording sketch of their Billboard Hot 100 No.1 hit skit, and a performance of Life Goes On in the forest.

The first video, released on June 8 on YouTube by BANGTANTV, takes fans back to July 2020, when BTS announced the release of their digital single Dynamite, their first all-English song.

The video showcases the septet's playful and heartfelt behind-the-scenes moments, featuring humorous banter on the fictional Ji. Jin. Jung RADIO show.

Meanwhile, the second video, from September 1, 2020, features the joyous moment when Dynamite became BTS' first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, coinciding with Jungkook's birthday.

It also showcased the recording session for the Skit included in their BE album, which revealed the members' genuine reactions and emotions, filled with excitement and disbelief.


The third special clip was from November 2020, when BTS released their heartfelt BE album.

It featured BTS in a peaceful forest setting, singing an alternative edition of the Life Goes On music video, offering a glimpse into the group's candid moments.

BTS' 2024 Festa will be held on June 13, marking BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

