Taylor Swift delights fans with a nostalgic surprise at Scotland show

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Taylor Swift delighted fans with a nostalgic surprise during her Eras Tour stop in Scotland, performing Crazier from the 2009 Hannah Montana: The Movie.

During her performance at the second of three Eras Tour shows in Scotland on Saturday, June 8, the Fortnight songstress remixed All of the Girls You Loved Before  with Crazier from the 2009 Hannah Montana movie starring Miley Cyrus.

In the middle of an electrifying performance, Swift told the crowd, “You get extra points if you know this next song at all because it is really, really old.”

The Lover singer said before singing her song bridge she said, “Oh my God, you’re so unbelievable.”


Swift brought back the nostalgia of Swifties during the surprise song segment.

Each night of the Eras Tour she performed two songs or two mashups of songs acoustically on piano and guitar.

She also performed on the mashups of The Bolter from 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department and Getaway Car from 2017’s Reputation.

Taylor Swift is currently on her European leg of the Eras Tour, she performed her second show out of three in Scotland while starting the U.K. leg of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 7.

